Sometimes I feel I am in the wrong profession – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has bemoaned the level of hate he has received in the entertainment industry so far.

Stressing how fed up he is, Shatta said he is sometimes compelled to feel that he chose the wrong profession.



The Shatta Movement (SM) boss has been one of the most talked about celebrities since he commenced his career.



He has been involved in countless controversies and the most recent is failing to perform at the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave despite an agreement with the organizers.



But while addressing such claims, Shatta wondered why people believe he deliberately absented himself without finding out the reasons.



“Oh Ghana. Sometimes erh you people dy do aah then adey feel say I chose the wrong profession. But I know I didn’t chose the wrong profession because I am destined for greatness. I have got so many haters who have so many evil thoughts about me. But I thank God that the ones who want to learn and listen to me are doing it,” he stated during a Facebook live.



Touching on the main reasons he didn’t show up on stage during the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave, the dancehall artiste said he was disrespected by the organizers.

“Ibe show wey them contract me for. We no dey go greet greet people. Ago taya before the show starts sef. I know how people dey love me and I know I’d have to get into the crowd. Everybody go dey talk to you and your voice all go strain. I wanted to keep the energy for my lovely people of volta. As I ask them whether ino be this thing I tell them before coming, I hear sey one of the organizers say if I no go come the radio station, then them no go take me go my hotel room. So you expect me to carry all the luggage I came with to the radio station?” he expressed in Pidgin English during the Instagram live.



EB/AE