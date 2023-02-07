'Sometimes it is hard being a Ghanaian' - Chase defends Stonebwoy

Ghanaian musicians, Chase and Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy graced the 65th Grammys award ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend and had the honour of interacting with some international artistes, including Taylor Swift, Lil Baby, and Fat Joe.

To the disappointment of singer Chase and a number of music lovers, social media users changed the narrative to denigrate Stonebwoy for networking with a host of international singers.



In viral tweets that made rounds on Monday, tweeps claimed that the award-winning Ghanaian musician forced his way to meet up with the stars at the Grammys.



Stonebwoy was mocked and trolled online; however, fans of the singer and colleagues have condemned the actions of critics.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, singer Chase spoke against the ills in the local music industry, adding that it is sometimes hard being a Ghanaian due to the lack of support.



"I’m ashamed of some of the tweets I’m reading about Stone and how he’s approaching the game and taking advantage of his surroundings. I love Ghana but sometimes is hard being a Ghanaian in the entertainment industry period no tampons," he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Chase added Stonebwoy's networking can secure him a collaboration with 12th-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.



"Crying for our mentality! We need to do better, then he gets a song with Taylor then same people gonna talk about it and praise him what scheme is this? They’ll swiftly switch sides."



Check out the posts below:





