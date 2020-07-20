Tabloid News

Sometimes the boyfriend you call ‘broke’ is doing better than your father – Ladies told

File photo

Ladies have been adviced to desist from branding their men broke because sometimes those same men may be doing far better than their fathers in life.

This follows the increasing pressure heaped on men by women they’re dating to meet their outrageous material demands; something they themselves or their parents couldn’t afford for them.



For such guys, who for financial constraints are unable to sponsor such vanity, they earn the dreaded title ‘broke man’ and are gossiped about to friends.



It is in light of this that netizen Nana Mikyla took to Facebook to advise her fellow ladies to rethink their ways and stop leading their men into unnecessary trouble and even death by pressuring them to find money they don’t have.

“Sometimes the boyfriend you call ‘Broke’ is doing better than your father,” she wrote.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.