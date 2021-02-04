Songs by Shatta Wale featured in Spanish film streaming on Netflix

Thu, 4 Feb 2021 Source: museafrica.com
Songs by Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale are featured in a film currently streaming on Netflix, the global streaming service.
‘Ayoo,’ and ‘My Level’ play during scenes in Spanish movie ‘Black Beach,‘ released in 2020.
The movie tells the story of a lawyer with a promising future who is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.
The movie was shot in Ghana, Spain and Belgium, and was directed by Esteban Crespo.
