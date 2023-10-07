Songs have timelines, promote them before they expire - Sonnie Badu to Ghanaians

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste and pastor, Sonnie Badu has stressed the importance of promoting Ghanaian music to maximise its impact both locally and internationally.

He added that every song has a shelf life, and without proper promotion from stakeholders, even the best tracks may lose their potential.



Citing King Promise's ‘Terminator’, Sonnie Badu pointed out that the song had gained recognition and won awards globally, yet it was not receiving the attention it deserved within Ghana.



He stressed the need for a collective agenda to promote Ghanaian music, urging industry players and influencers to take action.



"You see, every song has a timeline. That song King Promise just did, Terminator. If we don't push it, it will expire. Every song has a timeline. This song is winning awards and the world is listening to it, but back home, no one is talking about it. It doesn't work that way again," he said.



Sonnie Badu also called for the support of emerging talents like Black Sheriff, who recently earned a significant award and recognition in the United States. He stressed that such achievements should be trending and celebrated within Ghana to boost the local music scene.



"It has to be on Ghana's agenda, right? Who are the big boys in there? Who should have an agenda. That what are we doing with Ghana music? Okay, this time, let's push Black sheriff. Let's push him. Can we push King Promise’s song? Let's also push that one. Black Sheriff just won an award, a big award. America just recognized it. It should be trending everywhere," he said.

ID/DAG



