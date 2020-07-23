Entertainment

Songs like 'Putuu' cannot win Grammy awards – Blogger Pedewan

Stonebwoy and blogger Pedewan GH

Stonebwoy, who is known for his consistency in dropping ‘sensible songs’, shocked music lovers after dropping his latest ‘Putuu’ song which many have termed ‘senseless’ because of the gibberish lyrics he employed in the song’s composition.

Some of his fans have said the song is okay and that they love it even though the song’s words are more or less like tongues as they make no meaning.



Some other schools of thought have also expressed their disappointment in the BHIM Nation CEO saying they expected him to do better.



Radio presenter Ola Michael, for instance, said the song is senseless.



Well, the latest person to add his voice to the trending song is Ghanaian blogger, Pedewan GH.



In a Facebook post, he stated that songs like Putuu cannot win Grammy awards as Stonebwoy has been desiring.

So dropping a song of this sort just after his much-touted ‘Anloga Junction’ album is a low-blow.



Pedewan wrote:



“Songs like Putuu cannot win Grammy, releasing a top album and Putuu aftermath is a distortion of greatness, Stonebwoy can do better, maybe hit song is needed”.



Listen to Putuu below:





