Sonnie Badu and wife to host the 'Energizer Concert'

Sonnie Badu and his wife, Annie

UK and US based International Act, Sonnie Badu is to host a virtual concert with his wife, Annie Badu. The concert dubbed “The Energizer Concert”, will be held on Friday at the RockHill Church.

The Energizer Concert will be aired live on Sonnie Badu’s Facebook page at 6pm. According to Sonnie Badu who has organized about three to four virtual concerts during this pandemic, mentioned that the concert with his wife is long overdue and it is going to be the first of many concerts to be held.



According to Sonnie Badu, the concert with his wife Annie is an event they have planned for a long time and he is happy that this dream will manifest on July 17th, 2020.



“After we both sang Ogene Doh together on my last album, I lovedthe chemistry and it felt good to have my wife sing alongside with me.

I also feel this concert will help my wife Annie to improve on her ministry aside being a singer because I believe she has been called into her own ministry of which she will account to God one day”, he reiterated.



On her part, Annie Badu could not hide her excitement to work on the concert with her Husband. She believes that the concert is more of her comeback into full time ministry. She expressed her view that, all viewers who watch the concert worldwide will be blessed.



The Energizer concert, is the first of the many Annual concerts from the Badus. It is an Analiticks production and will feature Jayden Arnold, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Rockhill songs.

Source: Eyra Doe, Contributor

