Sonnie Badu appointed as Dean of Music at Trinity IUA

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has been appointed as the Dean of Music at the Trinity International University of Ambassadors.

He announced his new appointment in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net on his Instagram page.



The ‘Baba’ composer declared his readiness to collaborate with other lecturers to make the faculty one of the best in the world.



He wrote: “Humbled … to @trinityiua thank you for this honour and I pray God uses me to add to what you already have achieved … Now let the hard work begin … In order to achieve this and make this faculty one of the best in the world, I will be bringing a few trusted legends together as lecturers… My first lecturer will my mentor in music @kwame__yeboah and if you don’t know him go follow him … We will ensure that @trinityiua becomes the best.”



Many of his followers have sent their goodwill messages to him following his appointment.

The Trinity International University of Ambassadors is a Christian university located in Duluth, Georgia where higher Christian and leadership training is offered.



Congratulations to Sonnie Badu on his new appointment.



