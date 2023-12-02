Sonnie Badu involved in domestic accident days to his much-anticipated concert in Ghana

Sonnie Badu says he had to undergo a major surgery following a domestic injury

Ghanaian musician and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has taken to his social media pages to share some unfortunate news about an accident he had on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

According to the founder and leader of the Rock Hill church located in the United Kingdom, the accident caused him to undergo major surgery.



In a Facebook post sighted by zionfelix.net, the “Wonder God” hitmaker Badu extended a sincere apology to churches and media houses for any disappointment caused by his absence from scheduled events during his recovery.



Sonnie Badu went further to assure fans and the people of Ghana that his much-anticipated concert, ‘Sonnie Badu Live In Concert – Rhythms of Africa,’ will proceed as planned on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

See his post below:



