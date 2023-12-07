Sonnie Badu recounts how Amakye Dede shaped his music career

Gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu

Renowned gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has opened up about the relationship he had with highlife musician, Amakye Dede, at his youthful stages.

According to him, he used to be part of Amakye Dede’s musical band group which was very prominent at that time and performed at various shows in foreign countries including the United Kingdom (UK).



The musician noted that he learnt stagecraft and introduction of songs at events from Amakye Dede who was an expert at the skills and made him [Sonnie Badu] admire it more.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Sonnie Badu narrated how Amakye Dede shaped his music career and contributed to his success as an artiste.



“I want to confess, I learned stagecraft from him [Amakye Dede]. Another secret is those times when he came to play a concert in London, I used to be part of a band group. Sometime back in Ghana, we went to Dormaa Ahenkro to play and perform at a show, so we knew ourselves very well. That is true, I used to play secular band a lot.

“Most of the time during our rehearsals I would be with him. One thing I studied about him was his stagecraft. He could perform on stage for almost five hours non-stop. Also, his introduction was phenomenal. That’s why when I am performing on stage, my intro would let the audience know the song I'm about to sing, I learnt that from him,” he said.



Sonnie Badu is one of the best gospel musicians in Ghana having impacted lives with his songs.







SB/NQQ