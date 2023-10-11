Sonnie Badu returns to Ghana with ‘Rhythms of Africa’ featuring top gospel stars

Sonnie Badu leads other gospel stars for 'Rhythms of Africa'

Accomplished gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, will on December 9, 2023, make a triumphant return to his home country, Ghana, with a highly anticipated event that is bound to leave audiences both spiritually uplifted and musically enchanted.

Titled 'Rhythms of Africa', this awe-inspiring concert scheduled to be held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center, is expected to be a musical extravaganza, bringing together some of the most prominent names in the gospel music industry, he announced at a press launch in Accra, Wednesday.



The concert, anticipated to be a truly unforgettable experience, as announced at the presser, is not just about entertainment but a spiritual journey to win souls for the Kingdom.



“This has come to stay,” said Sonnie Badu as he announced a tour of the continent. “By the grace of God, we’re moving to Nigeria, South Africa and the train will keep going until you tell us to stop. It’s going to be worth it.”

Musicians billed to perform include Nacee, MOGmusic, Perez Musik, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle.



‘Rhythms of Africa’ is in partnership with Image Bureau, an events firm headed by George Quaye.