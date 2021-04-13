Sonnie Badu’s ‘Lions over Frogs’ T-shirts to raise funds for man with multiple sclerosis

A sample of the ‘Lions over Frogs’ T-shirts by Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian musician based in the United Kingdom, Sonnie Badu, has announced plans of releasing limited ‘Lions over Frogs’ T-shirts to raise funds to foot medical bills of a man diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The gospel musician has called on his friends and supporters to purchase the T-shirts, adding that proceeds will be used to save the life of 40-year-old, Kwame Atta Tenadu, a Ghanaian man who is seeking financial assistance to undergo treatment and therapy for multiple Sclerosis.



Sharing the inspiration behind the move, the gospel musician who came under attack following a claim that he was awarded three degrees in a space of four months by the Trinity International University of Ambassadors says God has given him a new idea to help save the life of Kwame Tenadu.



“Last week, a few young men in Africa attempted to mock me. Not Africa, Ghana, mocked me but that’s okay. So, I only came online and said lions don’t respond to frogs and the moment I said that it went viral. They started mocking me again, can you imagine? Anyway, as I was preaching this afternoon, God gave me an idea. I am actually going to create a hundred t-shirts of lions don’t respond to frogs and I’m gonna sell a t-shirt for 100 dollars and we are gonna raise funds and send it to our brother."



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Badu noted that: “Lions over Frogs t-shirts are for sale to help my friend who has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. As we are in prayer believing God for his total healing, we have also decided to stand together and take action to help his family financially. I am only printing 100 limited edition t-shirts to help raise $10,000 USD.”

For every purchase of ‘Lions over Frogs’ T-shirts, Mr Badu will autograph and mail it to the buyer in any part of the world.



Sonnie Badu who is also the founder of Rock Hill Chapel has also promised to support the education of all 3 children of Mr Tenadu.



“Additionally, @therockhillchurch has committed to help with each one of his children’s education. I want all my friends, supporters, and fans to participate in our endeavor to assist in helping my friend fight this battle... I will autograph each t-shirt and we will mail it to you. Please help by ordering your t-shirt today. May God Bless you all.”



