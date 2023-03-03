Sonnie Badu sends words of hope to Ras Nene

Gospel musician Sonnie Badu consoles Ras Nene

Gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has joined a number of Ghanaians to sympathize with actor and skit maker Ras Nene, who lost his three-month-old daughter a few days ago.

The singer in a tweet, Sonnie Badu prayed for the actor and his wife, hoping that they would find some comfort and grow stronger with each passing day.



In the post, the singer stated, "I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your 3-month-old child. During the most difficult time of your life, I pray for comfort for you and your wife. I have no doubt that this child will come back again…Please be stronger @official_ras_nene.”



The cause of the toddler's death is yet unknown. Nonetheless, the funeral took place on March 1, 2023, and was attended by family, friends, and select performers, including Shifo and Gye Nyame.



Ras Nene is known for his comedic skits, earning him a considerable social media following.



The loss of his daughter has shocked many fans and colleagues, who have taken to social media to express their condolences and show support for the grieving family.

