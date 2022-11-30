Sonnie Badu showers praise on late Sammie Okposo's wife for staying till the end

The late Sammie Okposo and wife. Photo via Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has described Ozioma Sammie Okposo, wife of late Nigerian singer, Sammie Okposo as one of her kind over her selfless dedication to her marriage.

Dr Badu, who doubles as a preacher and founder of the RockHill Church based in Atlanta following his friend's demise, appreciated his surviving wife for sticking with her husband despite his infidelity.



Earlier this year, the 'Welu Welu' singer made headlines after admitting to cheating on his beloved wife and fathering a child outside his marriage. As part of his efforts to show remorse, Mr Okposo issued a public apology and also took a break from ministry.



He later announced a comeback which was followed by show performances.



Sonnie Badu celebrating Ozioma Sammie Okposo thanked her for having the back of the late singer at a time when the world turned against him by pointing accusing fingers at him.



"I just want to say thank you to Mrs Okposo. You are a good woman. You stood behind your husband until the end. He said so many good things about you in his challenging moments.. Thank you, thank you, thank you for covering him when he needed it .. Rest well #LandLord #RipSammieOkposo," Sonnie Badu captioned a photo of the couple.

Sammie Okposo passed away on November 24 at the age of 51 years.



OPD/BB