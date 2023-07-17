1
Sonnie Badu stands firm amid criticisms over his appearance challenging Christian norms

Sonnie Badu Begs Ghanaians Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has stated categorically that he is unaffected by remarks made about his appearance and how it may go against Christian principles.

The artiste, on Joy Prime, firmly believes that God is more concerned with his inward being and continues to use him powerfully regardless of his appearance.

Sonnie expressed his confidence in the divine purpose God has ordained for him and vowed not to be distracted by negative opinions.

"I might have the looks of somebody who really is not as churchgoing or religious, but hit the stage with me, and we'll see who is more religious or who fears God the most," Sonnie asserted.

The gospel singer emphasized that he has come to realize that God looks beyond outward appearances and focuses on one's inward character.

He considers himself privileged to possess a different mind-set and remains unswayed by the opinions of others because he is confident in the mission he has been sent to fulfil.

