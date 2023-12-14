Sonnie Badu was probably frustrated - Victoria Lebene

Sonnie Badu, Victoria Lebene

Actress and TV presenter Victoria Lebene has attributed the recent outburst by gospel musician Sonnie Badu to frustration.

Recall that on a live show with Accra-based Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu accused the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng,of disappointing him by refusing to pick up his calls after the latter supposedly promised to support his just-ended “Rhythms of Africa” concert.



Reacting to the comments in a live show on Kingdom FM, Victoria Lebene stated that Sonnie Badu was probably frustrated with the fact that Dr Kweku Oteng did not fulfil his promise. Hence, his outburst.



“I can understand where he is coming from. It was probably coming from a place of frustration. When you’re working on something and you need help but you don’t get the help you need, you react that way. He had spent a lot to organize a show and he probably needed that help but it never came.



Addressing concerns that he should have sought for sponsorship through more formal methods. Victoria Lebene defended Sonnie Badu’s format. Stating that it was probably his style



“The violent taketh by force, if one attempt didn’t work, another would. Maybe that was his way of asking for support or the manner through which he can get people to support him. I don’t see it in a wrong way,” she said.



Meanwhile Sonnie Badu has apologized to Dr Kweku Oteng in a social media post.

