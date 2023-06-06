Sonnie Badu writes a letter to the elders of Nogokpo

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Dr Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Dr Sonnie Badu, has penned a heartfelt letter to the elders of Nogokpo, expressing his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's remarks about the community.

In his letter, Badu seeks to foster peace, love, and understanding between all parties involved.



Addressing the elders of Nogokpo, Badu begins his letter with a greeting of peace, acknowledging their willingness to receive his message.



He clarifies that he is not a member of Perez Dome and has not been prompted by Bishop Agyinasare himself to write this letter.



"I am not a member of Perez Dome, and I haven’t spoken to Bishop in many years, and he has not employed me to do this. However, I think this is going a bit too far. Badu writes.



He also shared that Bishop Agyinasare explained the context of his sermon in detail, demonstrating wisdom and highlighting his connection to the Volta region through his wife and children, who bear Ewe names.



This, in his view, underscores the bishop's love and respect for the Volta region.



"Bishop came back and explained in detail (with wisdom) how the event transpired, and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bear Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta region," he stated.

Expressing his personal perspective, Badu acknowledges that the description provided by the bishop in his sermon might not have been surprising to those familiar with Nogokpo.



He recalls how he first heard about the town through a media personality who mentioned certain activities taking place there, which are commonly associated with the reverence for the Volta gods.



"The first time I ever heard of your town was when a media personality took to social media to let us know she took some people there for certain doings. However, that wasn’t a surprise as we know not to joke with Volta gods," Badu added.



Furthermore, Badu emphasizes that every town has its own share of spiritual beliefs and practices, including witchcraft.



He points out that when the spiritual realm becomes agitated, it can cause disturbances, such as the bursting of tires, which he interprets as a more spiritual occurrence rather than a mere physical incident.



"Sirs, again, what Bishop was explaining is not strange because every town has witchcraft, and sometimes when the principalities are agitated, they can cause mischief... In this case, like the bursting of the tires, it was more spiritual than physical, which we understood," he convinced.



However, Sonnie Badu was keen to shift the focus towards the positive aspects of Nogokpo as he mentioned the charitable work Bishop Agyinasare has done in the Volta region, which has not received much publicity.

In light of this, he proposed that now is an opportune moment to shed light on the town and highlight the good things happening there.



He expresses his desire to visit Nogokpo one day and even suggests collaborating with the bishop to build a school for the people of Nogokpo as a gesture of love and goodwill.



"And, Dear Bishop, I think I have an idea. Let’s build a school for the people of Nogokpo. To add to what they already have, we know how the story will be told for years to come. The people were upset, and so he built a school to show love. Love you very much, Bishop. Agin Asare," he disclosed.



Concluding his letter, Badu reiterates his love and admiration for Bishop Agyinasare, describing him as



Scroll to read full post below:



Dear Elders of #Nogokpo,



I greet you in peace. Thank for receiving this message, as I will get straight the point. I am not a member of Perez dome and I haven’t spoken to Bishop in many years and he has not employed me to do this. However, i think this is going a bit too far ..

Bishop came back and explained into details (with wisdom), how the event transpired; and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bares Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta region.



Sirs, in all honesty, I don’t think what Bishop described in his sermon was strange to any of us. The first time - I ever heard of your town, was when A media personality took to social media to let us know she took some people there for certain doings. However, that wasn’t a surprise as we know not to joke with Volta gods ????



Sirs, again, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, because every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated - they can cause mischief..



In this case, like the bursting of the tires .. It’s was more spiritual than physical which we understood..



With that being said, Sirs, I believe Bishop has done a lot of charitable work in the Volta region (and there has not been any press release on his philanthropy).



In conclusion, I think this is a perfect time for use to know more about your btown and all the good things going on there… I come in love and one day I will like to visit nogokpo for a concert ????️..



And Dear Bishop,pops I think I have an idea. Let’s build a school for the people of Nogokpo.to add to what they already have , We know how the story will be told for years to come ….. The people were upset and so he built a school to show love ????… Love you very much BISHOP… Agin Asare

We love Bishop Agin Asare .. He is a father worth emulating.. And we love the people of Nogokpo, you all are incredible..



LET PEACE, LOVE, and RESPECT reign.. I believe even the gods of #Nogokpo will agree with me … ????????????



My Name is DR SONNIE BADU ….



ADA/OGB