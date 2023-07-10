Sony Achiba talks about his relationship with an Indian girl, spiritual rivalry, personal transformation

Veteran Ghanaian artiste, Sony Achiba

Veteran Ghanaian artiste, Sony Achiba shared an account of his love life, revealing how fate intervened when his Indian girlfriend's parents preferred her to marry within their own culture rather than exploring an unfamiliar world with him.

Known for his distinctive Hiplife-Indian fusion genre, Sony Achiba expressed how his personality and music style captivated one of the most enchanting Indian girls, and he was eager to embrace the beauty and rich traditions of India.



In an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey, Sony Achiba candidly discussed the challenges he faced, the battles between physical and spiritual forces, and the difficult decisions he had to make.



He opened up about his initial connection with the Indian girl, sharing, "I liked this Indian girl, so we started a male-female special friendship which was going on well. The lady's family did not like the idea."



Sony Achiba further revealed the turning point in their relationship.



"When I realized the person she was meant to marry had some spiritual backing, I decided to tell myself to back out."



This realization led him to accept that his dreams of marrying an Indian woman might not come to fruition. To protect his emotions, he chose to block her from contacting him across all platforms and eventually relocated to the United Kingdom.

During his time away, Sony's ex-lover made persistent efforts to reconnect with him.



He shared, "She follows my timeline through my fliers. She connects with me through the shows I play. If she hears I am heading to a location for a show, she'll show up."



However, Sony Achiba stood firm in his decision, recognizing that rekindling their romantic relationship would only lead to further heartbreak.



Amidst the emotional challenges he faced, Sony Achiba redirected his focus toward his journey and aspirations.



He added that he firmly believed that this shift had been beneficial to his career, despite the setbacks and the impact of his past love experiences and prioritizing his own growth and artistic development, he demonstrated resilience and determination.



