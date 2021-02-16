Soul/R&B singer Ashleigh Bankx releases debut single and video

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

London-based singer, Ashleigh Bankx is the latest soul/R&B singer to come out of the UK’s thriving scene and she’s making a statement at the top of the year with the release of her brand-new single, ‘Angel’.

Only the independent artist’s first official release, ‘Angel’ is a sultry, impassioned love song that arrives with accompanying visuals to set the tone for Valentine’s Day and anyone that’s experienced the rollercoaster of emotions associated with love. Inspired by the likes of Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Nina Simone, and Rihanna, as well as music from her Zimbabwean roots, Ashleigh brings back a much-welcomed throwback neo-soul sound of yesteryear with a unique, modern twist.



Speaking on the release, Ashleigh says, "Angel is about self-liberation, understanding and valuing yourself through past experiences with relationships and society. The song centers around the concept of self-love, self-confidence, self-pride, and unity - taking you on a journey through a relationship between two lovers. I wanted the listener to be able to determine what emotion and mood they felt when they listened to the song".



‘Angel’ shines a light firmly on Ashleigh’s candid lyricism and voice. It’s a voice that exudes soulfulness and raw, authentic emotion and is the perfect vessel for her music’s exploration of the love and pain we experience in our everyday life and everyday relationships.

With her first release of 2021 now uncovered and an EP series scheduled for release in the coming year, Ashleigh is set to make a big impact and will surely be one to watch out for this year.





