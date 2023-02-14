Soundcity MVP Awards 2023: Black Sherif crowned Best Hiphop Act in Nigeria

Black Sherif

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has been declared the ultimate Hiphop artiste at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2023 in Nigeria.

The event took place at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, Saturday, February 11.



With his viral hit ‘Kwaku The Traveller (KKT)', Sherif, 21, beat off intense competition from Nasty C, AKA, M.I Abaga, Vector, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Khaligraph Jones, among others.

Black Sherif, alias Kwaku Killa's (KK), debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' was released on October 6, 2022.



On February 9, Album Talks, via Twitter, announced that KK's debut 14-tracker had officially become the first album by a Ghanaian to spend four months on Apple Music Top 10, Nigeria.