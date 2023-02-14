0
Menu
Entertainment

Soundcity MVP Awards 2023: Black Sherif crowned Best Hiphop Act in Nigeria

85631730 Black Sherif

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has been declared the ultimate Hiphop artiste at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2023 in Nigeria.

The event took place at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, Saturday, February 11.

With his viral hit ‘Kwaku The Traveller (KKT)', Sherif, 21, beat off intense competition from Nasty C, AKA, M.I Abaga, Vector, Blaqbonez, Ladipoe, Khaligraph Jones, among others.

Black Sherif, alias Kwaku Killa's (KK), debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' was released on October 6, 2022.

On February 9, Album Talks, via Twitter, announced that KK's debut 14-tracker had officially become the first album by a Ghanaian to spend four months on Apple Music Top 10, Nigeria.

Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi