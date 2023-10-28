Source of fake viral marriage photos, videos of Sandra Ababio revealed

Sandra and her

Ghanaian actress, Sandra Ababio recently found herself at the center of a whirlwind of rumors and speculations regarding her supposed marriage.

The social media sphere was abuzz with viral photos and videos suggesting that Sandra Ababio had secretly tied the knot.



However, the actress quickly came forward to emphatically deny these claims and reveal the truth behind the circulating images.



In a statement released by the management of Sandra Ababio on Monday, October 16, 2023, and shared by GHPage TV on their YouTube page, it was clarified that there is no truth to the rumors of her marriage. The statement made it abundantly clear that the viral images and videos were not indicative of any real-life engagement or wedding.



“Our attention has been drawn to a circulating video where Miss Sandra Ababio and a gentleman by the name Baffour are seen in an engagement setting that most people perceive to be a marriage ceremony. The team would like to tell the general public that these rumors are untrue and must be disregarded. However, the gentleman in question and Miss Sandra Ababio are not in any relationship of that sort. Those pictures and videos were from a project done recently,” the statement read.



The statement further explained that the images in question were part of a project that Sandra Ababio had recently undertaken. The project, as it turns out, is a video shoot she worked on for the production house of award-winning media personality Delay, for home appliances brand Nasco.

The video, which had remained a well-kept secret until now, was finally shared online on Friday, October 27, 2023.



The video’s public unveiling confirmed that the images and videos that had sparked the marriage rumors were indeed part of a creative project rather than a real-life engagement or wedding.







See the video below:



