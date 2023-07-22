South African High Commissioner partners Africa Event Awards’23

Event Guide Africa with South African High Commission officials

Source: Africa Event Awards

Organisers of the Event Guide Africa have announced their partnership with the South African High Commission ahead of the highly anticipated 5th edition of the event.

“This prestigious event is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding excellence in the events industry, and it is with immense pleasure that we reveal its main launch on 25th August, with the grand finale set to take place on 22nd September at the esteemed South African High Commissioner's residence,” a statement issued by Events Guide Africa read.



“The Africa Events Awards have consistently celebrated outstanding achievements in the events domain, bringing together industry professionals, stakeholders, and visionaries from around the globe. As we enter the 5th edition of this remarkable event, we aim to raise the bar even higher, providing an unparalleled platform for exceptional event organizers, planners, hosts, promoters, and suppliers to gain well-deserved recognition,” it further read.



According to organisers, “This partnership between Event Guide Africa and the South African High Commission signifies the coming together of two entities committed to excellence, creativity, and cultural exchange. By collaborating, we seek to create an extraordinary experience that celebrates not only the innovation in events but also the rich heritage and diversity of Africa.”

Meanwhile, organisers have announced that “The official launch of the 5th edition of the Africa Event Awards will be held on August 25th, catalyzing building anticipation and excitement for the upcoming event. It will be an opportunity to unveil the various categories and criteria for the awards, as well as provide insights into the exceptional performances that will be recognized and celebrated.



“Together, Event Guide Africa and the South African High Commission are committed to creating an unparalleled experience that showcases the very best the events industry has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you to the 5th edition of the Africa Event Award and celebrating the outstanding achievements that have shaped our industry.”