South African rapper AKA laid to rest

Convoy escorts late AKA

South African rapper AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, has been laid to rest today, February 18, 2023 at a private funeral.

The multi-award-winning musician and his former manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were tragically shot and killed outside Wish Restaurant in Durban on February 9, 2023.



They had finished dinner with friends at the restaurant when a gunman approached and fired shots, killing AKA and Tibz. The gunman is yet to be identified and remains at large.



On Friday, a public memorial service was held at Sandton Convention Centre for AKA, which was streamed on his official YouTube channel. Fans who had purchased tickets were allowed to attend the event.



Today, the Forbes family held a private provincial funeral for AKA, with only close family and friends in attendance.



Fans paid their respects to the rapper as his coffin was transported to the funeral site by a BMW trailer hearse.



The funeral procession included a convoy of BMW vehicles, reported to be in honour of AKA's favourite brand.

It's a somber day for the South African music community as they say goodbye to one of their most celebrated artists.





[WATCH] The family of award-winning artist Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has left the rapper's home for his private funeral ceremony. Newzroom Afrika's @LindA_MniSii captured the moment as the family departed. #Newzroom405 #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/cgoN0MdS7F — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 18, 2023





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







ADA/MA