South African rapper AKA shot 5 times in a drive-by incident - Reports

The shooters are reported to have fled the scene after shooting the rapper five times

South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known as AKA is reported to have been shot multiple times whiles out on a street.

According to reports, the 35-year-old rapper was shot at Florida Road in Durban, South Africa at about 8 pm on Friday.



Reports say the shooters fled after shooting him "five times."



According to some reports, AKA was the only person shot during the drive-by incident.



A video of the attack scene is going viral on social media.



The scene shows paramedics around a figure covered on a pavement.

The scene is cordoned with a screen.



Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed whether the rapper survived the attack.







