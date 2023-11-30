Spanish Embassy, Latif Abubakar storm Takoradi with 'Life is a dream'

Life is a dream is in partnership with the Embassy of Spain, Ghana

Theater lovers in Takoradi and its environments are set to be thrilled this weekend as celebrated Ghanaian playwright, Latif Abubakar stages an encore of his adaptation play, “Life is a dream.”

Following a successful premiere in the National capital, the play which has been adapted to a Ghanaian and Afrocentric version will be staged at Akroma Plaza in Takoradi.



Birthed in 1635 and performed on almost all stages in Europe, and staged for the first time in Africa by the award winning playwright, the play which is an adaptation of a Spanish script by Pedro Calderon de la Barca is fused with suspense, dance, educational pieces, and a blend of rich Gonja culture has its setting in Gonjaland.



Explaining details of the play, Mr Abubakar said that the play explores the deepest mysteries of human experience which teaches that the “world of our senses is a mere shadow, and the only reality is to be found in the invisible and eternal”.



He said the play also explores escaping from life's confusion to awareness of reality and self-knowledge.





Synopsis



The play tells the story of Prince Tijani who had been imprisoned in a tower by his father, King Abdullah, following a prophecy that he would bring disaster to the Kingdom and ultimately the death of the King.



The play focuses on morality, honour and vengeance, and centred on conflict between freewill and fate, and the restoration of one's honour.



Featuring veteran actor, Ecow Smith Asante, Bright Kekeli Jefferson, Pearl Darkey, OB Black, Kofi Boakye, Abraham Macpratt Dadzie and 2020 Ghana Most Beautiful Winner, Naa Deide Botchwey, it explores escaping from life's confusion to awareness of reality and self-knowledge as well as the deepest mysteries of human experience.



The play will be performed at Akroma Plaza on Saturday, November 2, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.





Tickets are on sale at GH¢100 via the short code *447*1092#. Alternatively interested persons can call 027 502 7000 for further enquiries.



Life is a dream is in partnership with the Embassy of Spain, Ghana, BenMarine Services, The African Film Festival, The Second Coming of Nkrumah, and powered by Globe Productions Limited.