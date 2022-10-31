Sparrowbiom set to release new music 'Obra' featuring Gallaxy

Sparrowbiom and Kwesi Dav Gallaxy

Ghanaian music is having a moment right now, and two of the country's brightest stars have teamed up for irresistible new music.

Sparrowbiom and Kwesi Dav Gallaxy join forces on "Obra(Life)", a fresh and upbeat song that's sure to get your feet moving. The lyrics are in the local Ghanaian language, but are easy to follow and will have you singing along in no time.



This song is the perfect Afro-Hi life anthem produced by 420 Drumz and is sure to get everyone on their feet. So if you're looking for something new and exciting to expect from a Ghanaian talent, then "Obra(Life)" is a song coming for you!



The song is a mix of African highlife and contemporary afropop and is already receiving rave reviews.

"Obra(Life)" is already gaining traction on social media, and it's sure to be a hit with fans around the world.



Fans have taken to social media to express their love for the song, and many are already calling it a hit. One fan even said, "I'm loving this song! The two different sounds blended so well!" We can't wait to see what the future holds for this talented afrobeat young star.