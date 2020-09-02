Entertainment

Speaker's nephew Hammer passionately urges NPP, NDC to initiate national agenda that permits continuity

Hammer with his uncle who is Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

One of the most important figures in Ghana’s music industry and a nephew to the Speaker of Parliament, Hammer, is displeased, to say the least, over politicians’ resolve to compare and contrast their performances, abandon national projects started by their opponents while in power as well as the seeming disinterest in the plights of the Ghanaian people.

In an epistle on Facebook, Tuesday, The Last Two Music Group boss, appalled by the posture of the two major political parties in the country – National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) – stated that while it was selfish for the ruling party to develop a delivery tracker website, it was equally inessential for the opposition party to call for a debate.



“Why develop a delivery tracker website just to show what you’re doing or have done? Why not make it a national development delivery tracker instead? Why is it only for one party?” a puzzled Hammer asked.



The very respected figure in the arts space, known for grooming and contributing immensely to the success stories of many musicians, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Edem, Kwaw Kese, Kwabena Kwabena, Obour continued, saying: “You guys have totally ruled us out of the convo and everything’s become about you two. When will you really lend us your ear? When will this ‘unnecessary’ measuring contest really stop? This “we did this or that,” who built how many bridges and how many classroom blocks, etc.. Honestly, to what end?”



“These things will never matter to us until you stop these selfish developments in the name of your party and stop abandoning your predecessor’s projects at the peril of the taxpayer; and initiate a national agenda that adopts a system of continuity that transcends party politics.



We’re seriously tired of this never-ending wastage, this trail of incomplete projects abandoned by government after government after government.

“Instead of preaching continuity, you want to debate? You want to speak English.... please, if you really care to know what we worry about, stop the flaunting of the wealth in our face with impudence whenever you find yourselves in power, as if you didn’t know you work for us... we’re not stupid; we know how much you make according to the comptroller and accountant-general.”



A few days ago, the flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama challenged President Akufo-Addo to a debate on the records of their respective governments in the area of infrastructure. This was after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo government has constructed more infrastructure projects in less than four years than the NDC had managed in eight years.



Edward Nana Poku Osei as the astute showbiz personality is well known, offering advice to the opposition party said it would be ideal to “stop ridiculing what is clearly working and tell us how you intend to improve upon it when you come to power and we’ll gladly give it to you, hands down.”



He further underscored the need for a national development plan which in his view will see the country triumph once politicians follow keenly instead of acting in a manner that puts the future of the country in jeopardy.



“Why don’t you just agree on a 50-year development plan and be the envy of the continent? That way, we’ll gladly vote for the other after every four years as long as we’re agreed we’re moving in one direction... very simple!

“So you come to power, then you tweak the plan a bit to fit the times... Switch contractors here and there but always stick to the plan to allow continuity. A solidly scripted agenda so we can do away with this winner-takes-all paradigm that creates bitter opposition that’s promotes chaos by default, criticizing good things even when they know it’s good,” Hammer stated.



Below is Hammer's full post:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.