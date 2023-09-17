Spiritual attacks are everywhere in the industry, not just my label - Bullet

Bullet, Ebony, Wendy Shay

Head of Rufftown records and manager of singer, Wendy Shay, Bullet has spoken up about spirituality in the industry and what various artistes in the Ghana music industry go through.

It could be recalled that Rufftown records has been a topic of discussion after the death of its first signee, Ebony Reigns in 2018 and the recent near-fatal accident of its signee, Wendy Shay.



These incidents have led to speculations that the record label is under some sort of spiritual attack.



But speaking on the United Showbiz Show on UTV, Bullet argued that all stakeholders are affected. According to Bullet, the entertainment industry is dangerous on a spiritual level, thus, many creatives have experienced some sort of spiritual attack in the course of their career.



“This industry is a very dark one, ask any artiste, all of them have faced some level of spiritual attacks, it’s not only my label. They all experience it,” he warned.



He attributed Wendy Shay’s escape from death to her strong Christian faith and the prayers of her loved ones.



“Her mum prays for her, her pastor prays for her, she herself as an artiste, she’s discovered Christ. It’s not easy. She’s been the top female artiste in Ghana for the past 5 years,” he stated.

He further insisted that spiritual attacks affect not just his label but dozens of other creatives in the industry and called on all and sundry to be serious with their prayer lives.



“Attacks are everywhere, it’s not just my label. It was unfortunate that we lost Ebony. But attacks are everywhere, there were so many promising musicians, they’ve all been sacrificed,” he lamented.



ID/DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards