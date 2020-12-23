Sports betting has made broke people billionaires – Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, Musician

Popular Ghanaian clergyman, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills recently admonished Ghanaian youths to desist from sports betting if they want to be prosperous in the future.

Kofi Kinaata, multiple awards winning artiste and an ambassador for sports betting company, Betway has responded to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNwsGh.com.



Martin King Arthur aka Kofi Kinaata was asked on Kastle Drive via Kastle FM what he makes of the controversial assertion by the popular clergyman concerning sports betting.



He remarked “Amansan Krakye by the time we finish this interview, I’m very sure that you’d have ended up giving me problems. Proverbially it is said that what the elderly sees whilst sitting, the young cannot see even if they’re standing.

“So probably it depends on what he has seen that’s why he’s advising the youth to stay away from sports betting because he’s been in this world for a long time. However, it is two-sided when it comes to sports betting,” he added.



“There are some people who were also wallowing in abject poverty but through staking a sports bet they won and have suddenly become billionaires. So does it mean their riches from sports betting is a misfortune,” Kofi Kinaata told the host.



He concluded on Kastle FM “There are some people who get their daily wage from betting. So the same betting that he claims can make people poor has also made some people filthy rich.”