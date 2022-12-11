1
Spotify and Apple Music remove R. Kelly's prison album 'I Admit It'

R KELLY SUIT.png American singer cum songwriter, R Kelly, released a song about his crimes from prison

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: dailymail.co.uk

Spotify and Apple Music have removed R. Kelly's prison album, I Admit It, in which he raps about the sex crimes that put him behind bars.

The 55-year-old somehow managed to release the 13-track album on both platforms on Friday. His record label claims it wasn't them who put it out.

The album was available for a few hours before the streaming giants removed it.

Among its vile songs are the title track, which sees the perverted pedophile sneer: 'I done f*** with a couple of fans... I admit I did it.'

R. Kelly has released a new album called I Admit It on Spotify and Apple Music. Some of the tracks on the album date back to 2018 but have only existed on Soundcloud, until today

It's unclear why Spotify and Apple have allowed the singer to upload new materials, and it's also unknown when the singer recorded the songs.

However, R Kelly has been incarcerated for sex trafficking.

