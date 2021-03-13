Spousal violence: Make mental assessment mandatory for would-be couples – Nana Romeo to gov't

Nana Romeo is the host of AccraFM’s mid-morning show

Nana Romeo, host of AccraFM’s mid-morning show 'Ayeeko Ayeeko', has called on the government to pass a law that makes it mandatory for prospective couples to undergo a mental health assessment.

This, according to the Ayeeko Ayeeko show host, will curb the rate of spousal and domestic abuse in the country.



Reacting to the recent reports of domestic violence in the country on his show, Nana Romeo said:



“Before a man and a woman get married in Ghana, there should be a law that makes it compulsory for both to see a psychologist, after counseling, to examine the state of mind of the couple before they are allowed to get married. Maybe, the man has a mental problem, or maybe the woman has a mental problem.”

According to Nana Romeo, there are lots of well-suited mentally-challenged men and women roaming the streets of the country and, so, such legislation will help preserve the lives of the citizenry.



“If they don’t do that and just allow them to get married, the result will be what we’re seeing now: someone has killed the wife or the husband. There are lots of madmen and women roaming the streets of our country but because we’re dressed in suits and ties that’s why we don’t see them.



“You’ll see someone have a beautiful wedding and within three days, months, years later, you’ll hear that they’ve killed their spouse and then you’ll wonder how it happened. So, I plead with the government to pass a law to make it compulsory for all to go through mental health assessment before they are allowed to get married so that all these violence and crime committed after marriage will stop,” he appealed.