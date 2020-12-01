Stacy Amoateng among laureates as she receives Gorbachev Peace Award

Stacy Amoateng beaming with smiles

Media mogul Stacy Amoateng has been honoured with a Gorbachev Peace Award for her demonstrable role in the media.

The Platinum Networks boss and eight others were on November 30, 2020, acknowledged for their varied contributions to humanity.



"In recognition of your sterling work in media, using your platform for advancing the idea of one family – bringing visibility to issues of humanity and peaceful coexistence," a note about her award reads.



Mrs. Amoateng, who prior to this had received seven awards this year, is feeling exhilarated and has expressed it in a social media post.



"I am counting my blessings. I just can't keep it to myself. When I thought that He had done too much, Jesus did it again. Thankful heart," it reads.

The 2019/2020 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Personality of the Year was adjudged the Media Woman of the Decade at the National Communications Awards held on Saturday, November 14 at the Africa Trade House.



She boasts of Woman of the Year (Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards), Super Woman of the Year (Women Choice Awards Africa), and Most Outstanding Female Personality of the Year (Pan-African Heroes Awards).



The host of 'Restoration With Stacy' also has to her credit an honorary award given her at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020. This was a recognition of "the distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare.”



