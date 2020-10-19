Stacy Amoateng crowned Super Woman of the Year at Women Choice Awards Africa 2020

Stacy Amoateng [R] after receiving her award

Ace television personality Stacy Amoateng who doubles as the Executive Director in charge of television and radio at Angel Broadcasting Network is counting her blessings after she was announced winner of the Super Woman of the Year category at the Women Choice Awards Africa event held over the weekend.

This is her third win in two months having received an honorary award at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana on October 3 and Most Outstanding Female Personality award at the Pan-African Heroes Awards in September.



“This is to every young girl with a dream and the passion to achieve. It is to every woman who beats all odds to make things happen irrespective of how ugly the tide gets. It is to the woman whose voice was shut but screamed from her lungs for her voice to be recognised. This is to the woman people looked down on and said she couldn't not be successful but is the definition of success. This is to the nay sayers to the power of women. We are capable, we are competent, we are possible. To God be the glory,” Mrs. Amoateng said in her social media post as she flaunted the plaque.



In another post, the celebrated media mogul was captured expressing gratitude to God while dancing to Celestine Donkor’s ‘Agbèbolo’ – a song that proclaims God’s favour.



She also uttered words of appreciation to her family, production team, fans as well as management and staff of Angel Broadcasting Network.



“You are the reason I strive to be an awesome role model,” she said.

Produced by Global Ovations Limited, the Women’s Choice Awards Africa is an initiative aimed at honouring "women and men who passionately advocate for the empowerment of girls and women and others who get inspired from the works and services provided to empower women in their decision making to be a catalyst for creative solutions that fosters ongoing success in life, career and in business.”



Meanwhile Mrs. Amoateng has grabbed five (5) nominations at the 2020 Adonko Radio and Television Presenter (RTP) Awards.



