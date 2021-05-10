Stacy Amoateng, daughter win awards at Africa Business and Arts Awards

Stacy Amoateng with her daughter Calista

Television personality Stacy Amoateng and her daughter Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng over the weekend won laurels for their exceptional performance in the year 2020.

While Stacy grabbed ‘Woman of Excellence’ and ‘Philanthropist of the Year’ awards, teen rapper Calista was adjudged the ‘Emerging Artist of the Year’.



According to organisers of the Africa Business and Arts Awards, the scheme is an exclusive initiative by AS Promotions set to celebrate outstanding excellence for creative innovations. The award ceremony recognises all sectors in the business world as well as a unique contribution to excellent entertainment.



“A big thanks to God almighty. When stones are thrown my way, he builds a wall with them for me to stand on to become taller,” said Stacy in a social media post.



“We did it again. Thank you to everyone who voted for me this award isn’t just for me but everyone who supports me, thank you so much,” Calista announced to her followers.



The 15-year-old was adjudged Young Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Emerging Music Awards, beating competition from three others. She was also crowned New Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards.

Stacy on the other hand bagged nine prestigious awards in 2020 including the Radio and Television Personality of the Year; Media Woman of the Decade at the National Communications Awards, and Woman of the Year at the Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards.



In February this year, her foundation commissioned the renovated Lartebiokorshie Grace Library in Accra estimated to have cost GH¢80,000.



