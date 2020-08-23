Entertainment

Stacy Amoateng grabs 5 nominations at RTP Awards 2020

Television personality Stacy Amoateng

Television personality Stacy Amoateng has earned five (5) nominations at this year's Adonko Radio and Television Presenter (RTP) Awards.

The 'Restoration with Stacy' show host in the list of nominees announced on August 14, by Big Events Ghana, organisers of the scheme, received a mention in RTP Personality of the Decade, RTP Personality of the Year, RTP Female Presenter of the Year, RTP Developmental Show Host of the Year and RTP Television Show of the Year categories.



The scheme which is in its 10th year is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in the field in the year under review.



Last year's edition saw Stacy win TV Female Presenter of the Year.



In 2018, she won the coveted RTP Personality of the Year. Stacy also won TV Female Presenter of the Year and TV Program of the Year with her Restoration with Stacy show.

“Winning Personality of the Year, TV Female Presenter of the Year, TV Program of the Year means a lot to me taking into consideration the great radio and TV personalities I was competing with. All I can say is that I am highly blessed," an elated Stacy said after receiving the award.



“The journey has not been easy but with determination and hard work this is where we are and I know there are greater things ahead of me. I always go for gold and the skies are my limit,” she added.



This year's main event is scheduled for October 2020.





