'Stacy Amoateng is a demon, snitch and evil person' - Adu Safowaa barks

Ghanaian actress, Regina Adu Safowaa, who is popularly known in showbiz as the daughter of Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng has descended heavily on media personality Stacy Amoateng.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng owns a chain of businesses in Ghana’s herbal medicines, broadcasting, beverages, and transport industries. While Adu Safowaa is the face of many Adonko bitters adverts, for so many years. Stacy Amoateng was recently appointed as the General Manager of Angel TV.



In a video posted by the actress on her Instagram page, which has gone viral on social media, she claimed Stacy is using her position as the General manager of the company to sabotage her.



Describing her as an 'evil person, demon and a snitch', she further alleged that Stacy Amoateng through her 'evil' ways managed to collapse the marriage of another popular celebrity.



Fuming with so much anger, she predicted that Mrs Amoateng will soon be sacked as the General Manager of Angel TV because of her behaviour.

She has since deleted the over 5 minutes video from her Instagram page.



