Stacy, daughter win awards at Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards

Stacy Amoateng and her daughter Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng pose with their plaques

Ace media personality Stacy Amoateng and her daughter Calista Meusique Ama Adoma Amoateng have grabbed individual awards at the first-ever Ghana Social Media Business & Creative Arts Awards.

While Mrs. Amoateng was crowned the Outstanding Public Personality of the Year, teen rapper Calista was adjudged the New Artist of the Year.



The event was held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra on December 4.



According to organisers, the scheme seeks to primarily project social media by awarding excellence in the digital media space.



There were over 30 awardees on the night. The categories included Best Social Media Blogger of the Year, Best Social Media Dancer of the Year, Celebrity Fashion Influencer of the Year, Trendy Social Media Programme of the Year, Vibrant Instagram Account of the Year, Vibrant Twitter Account of the Year, and Best Online Web Series.



Others were Tiktok King, Tiktok Queen, Best YouTube Channel, Best Social Media Discovery of the Year, Best Social Media Comedian, Best Online Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Makeup/Stylist With Social Media Influence, Best Social Media Photo Model of the Year, Best Online Business of the Year, Best Online Product of the Year and Best Online Magazine of the Year.

While it is Calista’s second win after she was announced the Young Artiste of the Year at Emerging Music Awards, it is Mrs. Amoateng’s ninth in 2020.



The 2019/2020 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Personality of the Year was adjudged the Media Woman of the Decade at the National Communications Awards held on Saturday, November 14 at the Africa Trade House.



She boasts of Woman of the Year (Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards), Super Woman of the Year (Women Choice Awards Africa), and Most Outstanding Female Personality of the Year (Pan-African Heroes Awards).



The host of 'Restoration With Stacy' also has to her credit an honorary award given her at the Humanitarian Awards Ghana 2020. This was a recognition of "the distinguished and exceptional achievements towards improving the lives of others and human welfare.”



Not long ago, she was honoured with a Gorbachev Peace Award for her demonstrable role in the media.