Star-struck Freezy Macbones expresses harbored feelings for Delay

Delay; Macbones

Meeting Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, seemed like a dream come true for Freezy Macbones, the Ghanaian boxer who harbored feelings for the TV show host.

He had confided in friends about his desire to marry her, and as he blushed, he openly disclosed his admiration for her.



"Wow!" was the first word he exclaimed upon being welcomed to the show. "I can't believe it," he added when asked about the reasons behind his expression.



"I can't believe I'm seated right in front of you," exclaimed Macbones before he disclosed the communications he has had with people about marrying her. "You can ask Sister Denta; I've always told her that I won't marry anyone except you. Meeting you is all part of God's plan."



Still wearing a face that showed nothing short of a man in love who had met his crush, Macbones listed the reasons why he wished to marry Delay when the show host inquired. This came after Delay asked if he meant what he said or if the comment was made in jest.



"So, you will marry me?" Delay asked.



"I can't really tell, but I feel my heartbeat. I think I need some water to cool down," Macbones replied, blushing continuously.

“I said this long ago. I have some friend who tag me once you post on social media. They’re in Tottenham. This is a big opportunity meeting you. You’re a lady who is measured in her speech. You’re jovial, I like how you dress, how you talk to people. You know how to make money. You’re very smart and I like ladies like that.”



The boxer added, "It's all about vibes and energy. As long as we click, why not?" He emphasized that being a boxer doesn’t mean he is abusive. This comment was in response to Delay's question about whether or not he would use her as a punching bag.



“I’m going to protect you. Kumasi men know how to show love; we’re romantic. I’ll get you flowers…” he expressed.



Freezy Macbones, known privately as Seth Gyimah, gained nationwide recognition after securing a victory over Darryl Sharp at London's Copper Boxing Arena in April 2023. As part of the preliminary bouts during the Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang main event, he emerged victorious with a unanimous decision from the judges.



