Starboy Kwarteng signs Summer onto his record label

Starboy Kwateng is the father of late Ebony Reigns

Father of late dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwateng known widely as Starboy Kwarteng has set up his own music record label, Bony to the World Records, and not long ago he signed on the first female musician named Kim Maureen.

After signing Kim Maureen she was doing well after she released her first single ‘New Crush’ but went off the scene.



The latest information available to us reveals that Starboy Kwateng has signed another artiste aimed at consolidating the existence of his label.



The young male artiste known as Summer is a young talented and versatile artist who is the latest to join Bony To The World Records.

Talking about Summer Starboy Kwarteng said he was a talented and versatile artiste that Ghanaians should watch out for as he will take the country by storm.



Setting up the label Star Boy Kwarteng indicated that his daughter Ebony gave him the go-ahead after he consulted her on signing in Kim.