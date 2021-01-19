Starboy Kwarteng to celebrate Ebony’s birthday with Mampong school for the blind

Late Ebony Reigns died in a gory accident on the Sunyani road

The father of the late Dancehall Diva, Ebony, Nana Opoku Kwarteng known as Starboy Kwarteng, has said that he will be celebrating the Ebony's memorial birthday with students and Staff of Akuapem Mampong school for the blind.

According to Starboy Kwarteng, he wants the birthday of his late daughter which falls on February 16 every year to be remembered as special jollof day because jollof was the favorite food of Ebony.



He said: “We celebrate her royal majesty, Ebony reigns memorial birthday with the students and staff of Mampong Akropong school for the blind and deaf, this year.”

“How beautiful would it be to dine and have fun with over 600 students on this special day in memory of the “special one,” he added.



“I can’t express my joy to host these physically challenged persons on this special day. Truly, the WONDER CHILD lives on. May her memories console us forever.”