Stardo Karle tells an inspirational twisted tale on new single ‘You’re Mine’

Musician Stardo Karle

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Stardo Karle is out with a new single titled ‘You’re Mine’. The singer/songwriter who derived her stage name from a scrabble game has built a very impressive career so far with features from powerhouses, Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo and more in the past; as well as a performance at the London Olympics in 2012 at the very inception point of her career.

‘You’re Mine’ can be described as a soothing gem and a sonic adventure. According to Stardo, the song inspires listeners to want more from life and go get it. ‘You’re Mine’ is a twisted tale of speaking one’s desire into existence. ‘’In 2021, let’s make all our hearts desire a reality! So, if it’s the dream house, a job upgrade, a new hustle or even the ring hunnnay! I really hope this song resonates with you’’, expresses Stardo.



Stardo Karle is an Alt-R&B/Soul sensation, whose music often combines elements from Afro-Pop. Back in 2015, Stardo decided to live in Ghana and explore her cultural identity and there she delved into the Afrobeat scene. She released her debut single ‘Wanting’ featuring Mr Eazi, in 2016 and then went on to work with one of Ghana’s finest Hip-Hop star, Pappy Kojo on her single, ‘Shining Star’.



From 2019 to early 2020, Stardo also had an exciting span of touring with musical luminaries Sophie Ellis Bextor and Beverley Knight in arenas such as the London Palladium, Royal Festival Hall, and Spencer House.

GUBA award nominee, Stardo Karle, has also sung on many popular UK ad campaigns for Three mobile’s Smarty network and most recently covering Christina Aguilera’s song ‘Beautiful’ for Channel 4’s British Bake off.



Stardo has recently had many voice acting roles that have been featured on tracks for artists such as Kelly Rowland, Afro B and Ms Banks.



‘You’re Mine’ is available here.

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor