Staunch NPP member speaks on Funny Face's accident saga

Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as 'Chairman COKA', has called on stakeholders in the entertainment industry not to forsake Funny Face, particularly in times like these.

He believes that the time to provide the comedian with the needed support is now, adding that he deserves a second chance to 'right his wrongs'.



According to Odeneho Kwasi Appiah, Funny Face should be shown the needed support while he is alive because he has contributed his quota to the showbiz industry.



"If you have not chopped something sweet before, you will always say your mother is a fool." I was shocked when I saw this picture on social media. Ghana's entertainment industry, pastors, and others, let us not help kill his dream because he is an asset to Ghana's entertainment industry.



"Don't let him die before we write long tributes about him. There is always a second chance in life, so Ghana's entertainment industry, please let's help bring Funny Face back to the industry. It is not too late. The entertainment show hosts, please don't ignore him; he needs care, love and invite him to your showbiz programs. Funny face: when there is life, there is hope, and remember, we still love you, so do not mess up. Coka, I care."

Meanwhile, Funny Face is currently in police custody after he was remanded for drunk driving, which resulted in an accident that has left five people hospitalized.



He has been remanded for two weeks in prison.



