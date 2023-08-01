Stay Jay recalls Tema’s rap legacy saying Sarkodie makes him proudest

Stay Jay

Tema-based rap star Stay Jay, born William Kojo Johnson, has fondly recalled the artistes that brought the harbour city great glory in the days before Afrobeats took over from Hiplife.

Guesting on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, host Nana Romeo hailed Stay Jay, Danso Abiam, Kofi Korea, and Blackout as some of Tema’s finest from back in the day.



DCryme, Sarkodie, Opanka, and the duo Ikonz, sometimes called Kasapa, made up of Qweku Zixu and Lyrikal Monxta, Stay Jay also cited.



Romeo wondered if Tema can reclaim its dominance in music.



“Yeah,” Stay Jay drawled, “we’re still doing the work.”



Romeo noted the attention has shifted to Kumasi’s Asakaa scene.

“But our Tema boys are also doing really well, don’t forget,” Jay responded.



He named Kwesi Arthur, B4Bonah, Nanky, Twitch, Icon and DayontheTrack “and many others whose names I may not even be familiar with but are also holding the mantle strongly”.



Stay Jay, at this point, said Sarkodie is the Tema rapper he is proudest of.



He noted that he saw from the very beginning that Sarkodie had a bright future because he was such a force from the get-go.



He also explained that Sarkodie started music before he did, however, “my music became a hit before his popular song U Go Kill Me”.

Noting that Shashee Wowo is his biggest song, he named Sue, Twa Me Lala, Prepaid Girl, Saa Aba, and Mugu as other hits in his repertoire.



“The songs are many,” he musingly concluded.



Stay Jay's 'Sue' hit features Tema fellows like Dr Cryme and Sarkodie.