Stay away from spicy foods - Dog owners warned

A dog expert has advised individuals to desist from feeding spicy food to dogs as it reduces their sense of smell.

Speaking with SVTV Africas DJ Nyaami, he indicated that when dog owners feed their pets spicy foods, the dogs are unable to fully function as they are supposed to.



”Dogs use their sense to smell to detect things and also the scent of its owners. However, when the owner continually serves them spicy foods, they are unable to function as security dogs,” David explained.



Touching on security, David indicated that Pitbulls should not be considered when selecting for such purposes. This according to him is due to their aggressive nature.

“I will not recommend pitbull dogs as security for families with babies or young children. Because it can even harm its owners; they are very ‘crazy’,” he added.



