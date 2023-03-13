Stay in your lane and don't mess with me - Kobi Rana warns Nkonkonsa

Kobi Rana tackles Eugene

Ghanaian filmmaker and actor, Kobi Rana, has made headlines for descending on popular Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa.

In a post on his Instagram, Kobi Rana expressed his displeasure with the blogger for allegedly posting negative content about him just to get likes and comments.



Kobi Rana stated that he had no problem with bloggers not supporting or posting his works. He had been able to rule the movie industry in Ghana without their support.



“I don't have a problem with some bloggers not supporting or posting my works. After all, I have been ruling movie shows nationwide all these years without them. But when they post other shid about me just for likes and foolish comments, dem for chop vawulence,” he said.



The filmmaker went further to warn Eugene Nkansah that if he dared to post about him again, he would give him enough reason to go for a DNA test.



“Eugene Nkansah, after all, that happened last year, you have the idiocy to post me again for stupid attention.

“The next time you post me again, I will give you enough reason to go for a DNA test. Your stinking marriage is what needs blogging,” he added.



Kobi Rana further stated that his agenda to pull him down had never succeeded and never would, while also highlighting how he had successfully promoted his Christmas and Valentine's Day movies alone, without the help of bloggers.



“I warned you last year. Try again and see. By now, everybody should know better not to mess with me in this industry. You all watched me post and promote my Xmas and vals day movies alone. Now you post me for traffic.



“Try again. I dare you. I am happily in my lane. Stay in yours. Your agenda to pull me down has NEVER succeeded, and it never will. You don't even deserve my brains and creativity,” he warned.



It is, however, unclear the post Eugene made.





ADA/BB