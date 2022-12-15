1
Stefflon Don treated to a romantic surprise from new boyfriend after fallout with Burna Boy

Stef New.png Stefflon Don is a popular British-based musician

Thu, 15 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Burna Boy's ex, Stefflon Don, took to social media to flaunt the romantic surprise she received from her new boyfriend on her birthday.

One can recall that Burna Boy and Stefflon recently threw jabs at each other after the latter called him a "mummy's boy" in one of her TikTok videos.

The UK singer seems to have given love another chance, following her messy split from her ex-lover, Oluwadamini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Stefflon, who turned 31 years on December 14, 2022, shared a romantic video of her birthday surprise from her new man. The video features rose petals, balloons, and designer gifts.

The video was captioned, "Him".

Watch video below;

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀????DON???? V-IV (@stefflondon)

