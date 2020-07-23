Entertainment

Stephanie Benson gives tips on how to lose weight without pills, slimming products

Stephanie Benson

UK based Ghanaian Jazz musician, Stephanie Benson has dished out some cool tips on how to lose weight without taking any slimming product.

Taking to her Instagram page, Stephanie advised people who want to lose weight to start by eating right and exercising.



According to the mother of five, she has never heard of a single product that aids in weight loss.



She also advised people who are overweight to first consult their doctor before embarking on any weight loss journey.



Meanwhile, celebrities in Ghana and abroad have endorsed these slimming teas and pills encouraging people to buy them.

While some of these celebrities use the products themselves, others just endorse it for the money.



It is based on this fact that Stephanie Benson has chosen to advise people especially ladies on the dangers of taking these products.



Watch the video below for more;





