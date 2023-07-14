Stephanie Benson to rock The Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards at UN Headquarters on July 20

Stephanie Benson

Source: The Humanitarian Platinum Leadership Awards

UK-based Ghanaian international singer and performer rooted in jazz music, Stephanie Benson, will on Thursday, July 20, 2023, rock Platinum Leadership Awards ceremony slated for the United Nations Headquarters.

The High-Level Presidential Award powered by The Humanitarian Foundation honors the remarkable individuals driving positive change and inspiring a better world for all.



The ceremony happening at the Delegates' dining room at the United Nations, will also provide a platform for you to share your experiences and insights with other like-minded individuals who are also passionate about creating positive change in the world.



Described as the Queen of Jazz, Stephanie Benson will mesmerize the patrons with her dexterity laced with her angelic voice on stage.

She is expected to thrill the audience with some awesome songs from her repertoire.



The songstress will meet Ghanaians and her fans living in the United States of America after the programme to engage them on various subjects.



Stephanie Benson over the years has performed at high-profile events throughout the world and has always left indelible memories with her awe-inspiring displays.