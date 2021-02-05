Steve Boat dares gospel colleagues to venture into love songs

Nii Atakora Mensah

Unlike Ghanaians who believe gospel artistes should shy away from secular songs, budding artiste, Steve Boat has begged to differ.

He has encouraged his gospel colleagues to solve the problem of hypocrisy and sentiments in the industry by preaching love messages in their songs.



Love, he stated, is the fundamental principle of life and as such has insisted that artistes, typically those in the ministry should endeavor to preach it.



“Gospel artistes do not venture into love songs; if there is an institution to talk about love, it's the church because weddings and issues concerning love happen in the church. Gospel artists should be daring a little,” he opined.

In recent times, gospel artistes have faced severe backlash after collaborating with secular artists but Steve believes his gospel-love genre will cure such discriminations.



The gospel artiste has however released his latest song titled, 'Me Dea' which describes how he longs for his lover’s touch since their union is permitted by God.

