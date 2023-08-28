Steve Harvey and his wife finally address cheating, divorce rumors

Steve Harvey and wife, Majorie

Ace American TV host, Steve Harvey has refuted reports that his wife, Marjorie Bridges, cheated on him with their bodyguard and personal chef.

Over the weekend, the internet went wild with rumors that Marjorie committed adultery with their staff, and filed for a divorce after getting caught.



It was also alleged that she was demanding $200m of Steve’s worth.



This caused a huge buzz online, with some netizens 'dragging' Marjorie and labeling Steve a ‘simp’ in their marriage.



However, the 66-year-old TV host debunked the rumour while speaking at the Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, August 27.



Speaking at the event, Steve said, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,’ followed by cheering from the audience”.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man,” Harvey stated, later adding, “I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”



Majorie also shared a post refuting the rumours and expressing that she and her husband are still growing strong.



"My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those who may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."



Steve and Marjorie met in 1990, but it wasn’t until 17 years later, in 2007, that they got married.



After marrying, Steve chose to adopt Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: Lori, a 26-year-old model, as well as Morgan and Jason.